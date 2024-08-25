Samsung shook up the sub-$200 phone segment with the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. It packs an excellent Super AMOLED panel, delivers a fantastic battery life, has class-leading software support with four years of OS updates, and provides solid performance thanks to the Dimensity 6100+.

If you are switching from a non-Samsung device, the Android 14-based One UI 6 software skin on the Galaxy A15 may feel overwhelming. It's packed with customization options, time-saving tricks, and productivity add-ons. From navigation gestures to on-device automation, here are the top tips to get the most out of your Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

1 Enable swipe gestures

It's 2024, and Samsung still sticks to the age-old navigation buttons on their Galaxy lineup. There is an option to switch to gesture-based navigation, but it's buried under the One UI settings menu. Here's how to find it:

Open Settings and scroll to Display. Scroll to Navigation bar. Tap the radio button beside Swipe gestures. Turn off Gesture hint. Close Open the More Options menu to tweak gesture sensitivity.

2 Edit quick toggles

One UI 6.0 brings a major makeover to the notification center. It now features a large panel with all the relevant quick toggles. As always, it's customizable. You can place relevant toggles exactly where you want them to be.

Swipe down from the top to open the notification center. Swipe down again to expand the quick toggles menu. Tap the pencil icon and select Edit below Top or Full. Tap the – icon to remove existing toggles. Glance over the available buttons at the bottom and place them at the top. Select Done. Close

You can activate or deactivate the brightness slider in the notification panel. There's also an option to access the full quick settings panel. That way, you can swipe down from the upper-right corner and access the full quick toggles menu.

3 Create routines

Your ideal Galaxy A15 5G experience is incomplete without Routines. This powerful automation tool allows you to make several changes based on set rules. For example, when you reach home, set the system to connect to Wi-Fi, turn off mobile data, turn on DND, and change other settings. The possibilities are endless. Let's create a routine.

Open Settings and scroll to Modes and Routines. Slide to Routines. Tap + at the top. Select If and set a condition that will trigger the routine. Let's select Place. Close Choose the radius and select when it should run on your device. Close Tap Then and set what this routine should do. For example, change the lock screen shortcuts, control SmartThings devices like turning on the TV or lights, set a specific mode, tweak sound and vibration, notifications, wallpaper, and more. Close

Browse the Routines menu to unlock its full potential.

4 Tweak the notification pop-up style

The default Brief notification pop-up style may not be everyone's cup of tea. You can tweak it to a Detailed style on your Galaxy A15.

Launch Settings and scroll to Notifications. Select Notification pop-up style. Tap the radio button below Detailed and you are good to go. Close

5 Enable and customize Edge panels

Edge panels is one of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. It lets you access your favorite apps, contacts, smart select tools, tasks, weather, clipboard, and reminders with a single swipe. Let's activate and customize it to your preferences.

Head to the Display menu (refer to the steps above). Turn on the Edge panels menu. Close Select Panels. Turn on relevant panels on your device. Close

You can also change handle color, transparency, width, size, and position.

6 Customize the Galaxy A15 5G side button

By default, the Galaxy A15 5G opens the power menu when you keep pressing the side button. You can change the behavior from the Settings menu.

Open Settings and scroll to Advanced features. Select the Side button. Set a specific behavior when you double press and press and hold the power button. Close

You can launch a camera, open Samsung Wallet, launch a specific app, and wake Bixby from the side button.

7 Learn and tweak motion and gestures

After getting a Galaxy A15 5G, familiarize yourself with built-in gestures. You can find and tweak them in the Settings menu.

Launch Settings and scroll to Advanced features. Select Motion and Gestures. Check several gestures such as Lift to Wake, Mute, Palm Swipe, and more for your Galaxy device. Close

8 Enable auto restart

As a part of auto-optimization, you can auto-restart your device occasionally to keep it running in the best condition. You can either restart it when needed or on a specific schedule. Let's set it up.

Open Settings and scroll to Device care. Select Auto optimization. Select Auto restart. Set a schedule or keep it on auto mode to reboot the system when performance issues are detected. Close

9 Activate and use one-handed mode

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is a large device with a 6.5-inch panel. Navigating the system can be challenging at times. Here is where the one-handed mode comes into play.

Head to Advanced features in One UI Settings. Turn on One-handed mode. Swipe down in the center of the bottom edge of the screen and turn on one-handed mode in no time. Close

10 Set up Secure Folder

Secure Folder is another essential part of the Galaxy A15. It offers a separate space to store your private apps, files, and media. Here's how to activate it.

Open Settings and select Security and privacy. Select More security settings. Tap Secure Folder and follow the on-screen instructions to set it up. Close

Optimize your Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung hit it out of the park with the Galaxy A15 5G. With these tips and tricks, you can customize your device, improve its performance, and discover hidden features that will make your everyday life easier and more enjoyable. You can even go a step beyond and use Good Lock (developed by Samsung) to unlock customization options on your budget powerhouse.

The built-in 5000mAh battery cell is good enough to last a busy day. Still, you can apply these tips and tricks to extend endurance figures on your Galaxy A15 5G.