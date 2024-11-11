Samsung's lineup of A-series phones often blur together into a confusingly named mass of similarly named budget phones, but now and again, there's a true standout like the sub-$200 Galaxy A15 5G. Samsung packed many impressive features into one of the cheapest phones on the market.

While it can't compete with Samsung Galaxy S24 phones in terms of quality and performance, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G offers one of the best value Android experiences you can buy. Let's take a deep dive into this impressive budget phone to see what it offers.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Design, specs, and cameras

A premium look for a budget phone

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is indistinguishable from the Galaxy S24, a phone four times the A15 5G's price. The flat back and sides and triple camera setup look identical. The sides are mostly the same, with the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack. While its predecessor, the Galaxy A14, offered a similar layout, it looked like a budget phone. Samsung has done everything it can to mimic the premium look of the Galaxy S24.

The chunky bezels and teardrop notch mark the Galaxy A15 5G as a budget phone. We expect this from Samsung's budget phones, so there are no surprises here. You get two color choices: blue black and ice blue. Both have a nifty gradient effect that shifts color in the light.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G SoC Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ Display type AMOLED, 90Hz Display dimensions 6.5" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 25W wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Dual Nano SIM Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.0 Front camera 13MP, f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 5MP ultrawide; 2MP macro Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, Sub-6 5G Dimensions 160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4mm Weight 200g IP Rating No Colors Blue, Black, Light Blue, Yellow Stylus No Expand

The Galaxy A15 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and it comes with 4GB of RAM (there isn't an option to upgrade to a model with more memory). Storage is similar. You get 128GB, and that's it. It only supports wired charging at 25W.

The Galaxy A15 5G has a 6.5-inch, 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. These are excellent specs for a budget phone of this price. However, the peak 800 nits brightness means you'll want to avoid direct sunlight when using the phone.

While the back and frame of the phone look similar to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy A15 5G uses plastic for its back and frame. There's also no Gorilla Glass protection, so the phone offers little protection from accidental drops. You'll want a screen protector at the least, as we doubt the display will stand up to more than the lightest scratches. It doesn't have an IP rating, so water and dust contact is a no-go.

The Galaxy A15's 50MP main camera and 2MP macro camera are the same as the Galaxy A14's, which produced good quality photos as long as you had decent outdoor lighting. You also get a 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP sensor. While the Galaxy A15's camera setup isn't stellar, it's an impressive array for under $200.

All the latest One UI features, except for Galaxy AI

The Galaxy A15 5G ships with One Ui 6 running Android 14. The Galaxy AI features available on the latest Galaxy S-series phones are unavailable on the A15 5G, except for some photo-enhancing enhancements.

Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Samsung announced that the One UI 7 beta with Android 15 will be available to developers before the end of this year, and the full release will arrive alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 next year.

One UI 6 brought a variety of changes to Samsung's Android skin. Look out for redesigned emojis, direct access to the quick settings menu, a new camera widget, screen-sharing to Chromecasts, and more.

No price hikes here

Samsung hiked the price of its Galaxy S-series phones in 2024, reaching $1300 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung increased the price of the Galaxy A15 5G. It retails for the same price as the A14. This makes the $200 smartphone an easy upgrade over its predecessor and one of the best budget phones in 2024.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A15 5G on December 11, 2023, and it launched the phone in the US on January 17, 2024, alongside the Galaxy Unpacked event that month.

The cheapest way to get your hands on the latest OneUI features

Samsung's budget phones sometimes cut too many features to be worth buying, but Samsung packed an astonishing amount of features into a phone available for $200. It's a stark contrast to the company's flagship phones, which received small changes alongside a price hike.