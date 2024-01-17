Summary Samsung is launching the affordable Galaxy A15 5G alongside the Galaxy S24 series at just $200.

While the Galaxy A15 may not appeal to those considering the S24 series, it offers a good low-end alternative to competitors like OnePlus and Motorola.

The A15's specs may not be impressive, but its 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and headphone jack make it a solid and affordable choice for budget-conscious buyers.

It's turning out to be an even bigger day for Samsung than any of us might've expected. While the Galaxy S24 series might not be that much of a surprise, a few elements of Unpacked did catch us off-guard. That includes a price hike to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the price up to an unheard-of $1,300. If that's a little too expensive for your wallet — or, really, if the entire S24 series just doesn't seem worth it — Samsung is also launching a new phone at the opposite end of the price spectrum. The Galaxy A15 has hit the US, and you can go grab it for just $200 right now.

While I'm not sure anyone considering the Galaxy S24 would opt for a Galaxy A15 instead, it does show the importance of the A-series in the US. While the upcoming Galaxy A55 seems like the device most likely to hit a perfect mix of price and performance, the Galaxy A15 should make for a good low-end alternative to phones from the likes of OnePlus and Motorola. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A14 5G, was a surprisingly solid device just one year ago, and this phone should follow suit.

Source: Samsung

Not that the specs sheet is anything to impress here. A 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display sounds pretty great for this price range, matching last year's panel with a slightly smaller screen. That said, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ isn't exactly a powerhouse, though paired with that 5,000mAh battery and you're likely looking at multi-day battery life without breaking a sweat. Still, last year's phone struggled to really take advantage of the higher refresh rate; we'll have to see if that changes this year.

Other specs include just 4GB of RAM — come on Samsung, step up to 6GB — and 128GB of storage, though you'll find a microSD card slot for up to a full terabyte of expansion. Even better, though, is the continuation of the headphone jack. Take that, prospective Galaxy S24 Ultra owners. You might have a better display, a whole bunch of AI features, and titanium, but you sure don't have the ability to use wired headphones without an adapter.

As for the camera, Samsung is advertising a 50MP "triple camera system," which sounds pretty similar to last year's combination of a 50MP main lens with 2MP macro and depth lenses. Neither Best Buy nor T-Mobile goes into depth on exactly what this trio of lenses is, but don't be surprised if you're primarily shooting with just a single sensor.

Obviously, this device exists in a completely different market than the Galaxy S24 series. If you — or someone you know — is after an affordable smartphone, this seems like a perfectly adequate option. Available in Blue Black and Light Blue at both carriers and retailers today, it seems like you won't have to wait to grab one. My local Best Buy is showing pick up times as early as an hour from now, though your mileage may vary.