Samsung Galaxy A15 5G $170 $200 Save $30 The Galaxy A15 5G does its best to cut all the right corners and leave you with a well-rounded phone that gets the job done without breaking the bank. Samsung has succeeded in this task, offering a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch display running on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC for right around $200. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Samsung

If you're looking for a phone that packs lots of features and doesn't cost an arm and a leg, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is going to be right up your alley. This phone delivers everything that you'd want from a device built in 2024, offering tons of bang for your buck.

Related Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review: Everything you need for only $200 It's not flashy, but the A15 gets the job done for people who don't read reviews or care about specs

And while it's $200 price tag isn't bad, we love it even more now that it's hit its lowest price to date, coming in at just $170. This is one of the best budget Android phones that you can buy this year and to be able to get it for its newly discounted price makes it an absolute steal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G?

Close

When it comes to the specifications of this phone, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM. It also has 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot just in case you need more storage space later on.

The phone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with vibrant colors and excellent contrast. On top of that, the screen also tops out at a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great if you like playing games. As far as cameras, you're going to get a triple setup on the rear that features a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.

For the most part, things here look really good during the day, but the cameras will struggle a little in low light scenarios. Of course, this isn't all that bad considering the price. In addition to the above, you can also expect all-day use thanks to the large 5,000mAh battery, and tons of great software features with the phone running Android 14.

What really takes things over the top here is the price, normally coming in at $200. And with this deal, you're getting a solid discount that drops the price down to just $170. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, so get it while you can. And if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other options with these early Black Friday deals.