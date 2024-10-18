Samsung Galaxy A15 5G $180 $200 Save $20 The Galaxy A15 5G does its best to cut all the right corners and leave you with a well-rounded phone that gets the job done without breaking the bank. Samsung has succeeded in this task, offering a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch display running on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC for right around $200. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G is a phone that offers a lot of bang for your buck. Not only did it score high marks in our review, but this is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy in 2024. Of course, its original retail price of $200 isn't bad at all, but if you can manage to score a discount, every little bit helps, right? With that said, Amazon is now discounting the Galaxy A15 5G, falling to its lowest price yet, which can now be had for just $180 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G?

As far as the things we love about this phone, well, it's got a great display, excellent battery life and it manages to do pretty much everything you need it to without struggling. When it comes to the hardware, the Galaxy A15 5G features a Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

If that isn't enough storage, you can always add more thanks to the microSD card slot. It also has a beautiful 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display that offers vibrant colors and deep black levels. On top of that, you get a massive 5,000mAh battery that's great for all-day use. And when it comes to software, the phone runs Samsung's One UI 6 over Android 14.

And when it comes to its cameras, you get a set of three on the rear with a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. As you might expect, the images look great when there's available light, but it will struggle a bit in darker areas. Of course, these are the trade-offs when you're looking at a phone that costs $180. For the most part, this is a great package, and you really couldn't ask for much more.

With that said, we do have plenty of wants from this phone, but at its price, it really does offer a lot of bang for your buck. And if you want something affordable and plenty usable, the Galaxy A15 5G is going to be a fantastic option. Just be sure to scoop it up while it's on sale. By the way, you may see it cheaper from other retailers on Amazon, but these are international versions that don't come with any warranty inside the US, so be careful.