Budget phones have gotten awfully good over the past few years, but with few exceptions, they historically haven't been much to look at — most cheap phones wear their price on their sleeve. At CES 2023, though, Samsung announced its newest A-series phone, the Galaxy A14 5G. If you're a budget-conscious shopper eyeing an upgrade but you still want something with a little style, this is going to be one to watch — especially if you live somewhere other than the US.

We had the opportunity to check out the Samsung Galaxy A14 in person at CES, and we came away impressed. The phone takes many design cues from the Galaxy A13 that came last year, including its three discrete camera bumps. We're fully expecting this design language to extend to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, which should help to standardize Samsung's mobile design language and, in a way, makes the A14 feel a little more premium by association.

But the Galaxy A14 also has flatter edges than the A13 did, which makes it feel more substantial in the hand, and generally looks more refined. The edges aren't totally flat, but there's not a smooth curve from the back panel of the phone to its sides the way there was on that older phone. It feels a little sturdier than the Galaxy A13, too, and doesn't flex quite as easily under pressure. Overall, it's significantly nicer to handle than most of Samsung's lowest-end A-series phones have been.

There's also a fun texture on the back of the Galaxy A14 made up of tiny ridges arranged in concentric circles that look like they're emanating from a point somewhere off the back of the phone, near its cameras (you'll probably have to look at the photos here full-size to see it). I worry the ridges might collect dust and other grime over time, but the pattern helps mitigate fingerprinting a bit. It also adds a little visual intrigue, scattering light in interesting ways. I'm a fan.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A14 is largely unchanged from the A13. It's got the same MediaTek chipset and the same four gigs of RAM, as well as the same (mediocre) three-camera setup. The largest functional upgrade is in the screen: while the A13 impressed with its 90Hz refresh rate, the 720p panel was otherwise unimpressive. The Galaxy A14 has a 1080p 90Hz panel with punchy colors and great viewing angles. For a budget phone, it seems like a really nice display. The phone still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too. Nice.

As per usual, though, Samsung is only planning to release the black version in the US. Other markets will also get the silver, green, and purple models you've seen here. Still, at $200 — a very compelling price point considering the preceding A13 launched at $250 — the Samsung Galaxy A14 is shaping up to be an excellent budget option, even if you can't get your hands on fun colorway. It goes on sale beginning January 12.