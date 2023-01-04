CES has never been a major stage for launching Android flagships, but these days, it's more dire than ever. A decade ago, this event would see the likes of Motorola or Sony proudly showing off upcoming hardware, but in 2023, we're lucky if a single high-end device even shows up. While Samsung isn't ready to show the world the Galaxy S23 just yet, its mobile division has arrived at CES 2023 to showcase what will undoubtedly become one of the most popular phones of the year.

The Galaxy A14 5G is Samsung's successor to last year's Galaxy A13, but unlike last year's phone, there's no major surprise here, no leap forward in technology that ends up blowing our minds. In fact, in comparing these two devices together, you're likely to struggle to spot differences on the specs sheet alone.

Display 6.5" FHD+ LCD @ 90Hz SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 Storage 64GB + microSD up to 1TB Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 main + 2MP f/2.4 macro + 2MP f/2.4 depth Front camera 13MP f/2.0 Battery 5,000mAh w/ 15W charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC Peripherals USB-C, 3.5mm audio, fingerprint sensor (side) Size 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm / 204g

This year, Samsung kept the same Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, the same 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and even the 3.5mm headphone jack — a relief to budget shoppers everywhere. The camera lineup still consists of a 50MP primary sensor paired with 2MP macro and depth lenses, none of which left us particularly impressed on the last go-round. The device is also only sold in black, missing out on some of the fun colors rumored to arrive on the rest of the A-series lineup.

So what's actually new? The display is getting a big upgrade, for starters. Last year, Samsung brought a 90Hz panel to the A13, a faster screen than even what's available on the Pixel 6a. This year, the company is upping the game with a FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen, a massive step forward over the 720p display used on its predecessor.

It's also sporting a refined design, dropping the chintzy rounded plastic body for a flat back sans camera bump. It's reminiscent of leaks for the smallest Galaxy S23, though with a teardrop cutout for the front-facing camera. While it's certainly still a budget phone in appearance — those bezels don't lie — it's a step forward for one of the cheapest phones in the A-series.

Samsung is also shipping the Galaxy A14 with Android 13, which is particularly great news for shoppers. As usual for the company, this phone includes four years of security updates, along with two OS upgrades. Even at this relatively low price, users will get to see Android 15, and can safely use their phone until 2027.

And truly, the price is fantastic. While we've seen gadget prices continue to rise over the last couple of years, Samsung is selling the Galaxy A14 5G for just $200 — that's $50 less than its predecessor. It'll be available from Samsung's website starting on January 12th. If you're shopping for a budget smartphone that still meets the usual requirements, this phone is kicking off 2023 on the right foot.