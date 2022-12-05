Of all the companies deploying Android 13 updates to their devices right now, Samsung is showing everybody else how to get things done, delivering its One UI 5 update based on Android 13 to the flagship Galaxy S22 series late last month. We've since seen updates come to last year's Galaxy S21 series, and now they're trickling down to the company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G and A51 models.

Last week, Samsung updated its Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra on this side of the Atlantic. Now, SamMobile reports that the budget-centric Galaxy A13 5G users in some markets can upgrade to Android 13 with firmware version A136BXXU2BVK3. The phone originally shopped with Android 11, making One UI 5 the second major Android update to hit the phone in its lifespan.

Rolling out in Austria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK, the update also includes the latest November security patch. Users outside these European countries could see their software show up in a few days under Settings > Software Update or can always flash it manually.

After getting bumped up to Android 13 in the US a few days ago, Samsung’s mid-range monster, the Galaxy A51, is receiving similar treatment in a few European countries like Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, France, Austria, and Luxembourg, among others. The update bears firmware version number A515FXXU5GVK6 and includes the old October 2022 security patch. Users in the aforementioned countries can install the OTA update from the Settings app or use SamMobile’s copy of the firmware and flash it manually.

This update brings all of Android 13’s brilliant improvements to the Galaxy A51, along with updates to the Camera app and photo/video editing tools unique to the phone. Just remember that this is the last big Android update Samsung plans to deliver for this model — only security patches from here on out.

You wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking Samsung’s rollout pace has been particularly rapid with the feature-rich One UI 5 update, but the company plans to outdo itself when Android 14 comes along next year. We can’t wait to see what’s in store!