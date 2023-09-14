Summary Samsung's Galaxy A05s is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A04s.

This low-cost phone will reportedly have a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, marginally bigger than the last gem model's 6.5-inch screen.

The Galaxy A05s will include a feature not often seen on modern phones, such as the 3.5mm headphone jack.

While Samsung makes some of the most recognizable high-end phones in the business, its mobile business extends way beyond devices like the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, the South Korean manufacturer's low-cost handsets regularly feature among the top budget phones you can buy. The A series of midrangers, in particular, are a big hit across continents and include multiple options depending on the customers' budget. Taking this into consideration, the company launched the low-cost Galaxy A04 in August last year without much fanfare. We're now learning quite a bit about its upcoming successor, thanks to an exclusive leak that includes detailed renders of the Galaxy A05s.

Samsung is expected to unveil both the Galaxy A05 and the A05s fairly soon, and these newly obtained renders courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice give us a decent idea about the changes on board. Much like the Galaxy A04s, which broke cover in a handful of markets last year, the Galaxy A05s will offer a triple rear camera setup on the back, while also retaining the side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button.

Moreover, the phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, which has taken a backseat among manufacturers lately as OEMs aggressively push for the adoption of Bluetooth-based wireless earbuds. MySmartPrice further reports that the Galaxy A05s will feature a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, known for the V-shaped notch housing the selfie camera. By comparison, the predecessor came with a 6.5-inch screen. Meanwhile, the phone will reportedly measure 167.9 x 77.7mm while being only 8.8mm thick.

2 Images Close

This isn't the first time that we've come across information about the Galaxy A05s, as the publication notes. The device's FCC certification page recently revealed that the phone would include a 4,000mAh battery aided by 25W fast wired charging. By comparison, last year's Galaxy A04s packs a larger 5,000mAh unit but with an underwhelming 15W fast charging support. Unfortunately, the rest of this upcoming budget phone's hardware specifications still remain under wraps.

There's currently no word on when the Galaxy A05s will debut in the marketplace, either. But given that we're well over the one-year mark since the predecessor's arrival, Samsung could show off the device any day now. As we touched on above, the Galaxy A05s should be accompanied by its vanilla version, the Galaxy A05.

The Galaxy A04s wasn't officially launched in the US, though you can still find the handset for around $150 from retailers like Amazon. But the tradeoff here is that you will mostly come across international variants of the phone with no warranty coverage. If Samsung decides to bring the Galaxy A05s to the US, however, we'd expect it to cost no more than $150, suitable to be paired with your favorite prepaid carrier.