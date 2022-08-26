Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.

The Galaxy A0x series represents the cheapest, lowest-end device in Samsung's lineup. This new entry (via GSMArena) improves a few key aspects, but it's still not likely to blow you out of your seat when you look at its specifications. Then again, it's not meant to. Perhaps the biggest upgrade compared to last year's Galaxy A03 comes in the form of a camera upgrade — the 48MP rear shooter in the A03 is swapped out for a 50MP camera. It'll likely shoot better photos, but megapixels aren't everything, and they mean even less in a low-end phone. The secondary sensor is still a 2MP depth shooter, and the front camera remains at 5MP.

Other than that, the Galaxy A04 is a plastic phone, just like its predecessor. It's powered by a Unisoc SC9863A CPU, and it comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is not too shabby given its entry-level status. It even has a microSD card slot. For the screen, we have a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with a teardrop notch, while in terms of battery, a 5,000 mAh battery will keep your phone juiced up throughout your day. In terms of software, it runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1.

The device will be available in three different colorways, including black, white, and copper. We don't have any details about pricing and/or availability, but we'll likely know more over the coming weeks or months.