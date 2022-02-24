With the Galaxy S22 lineup finally here, all eyes are locked on Samsung right now. Still, at a starting price of $800, these aren't phones for everyone. For anyone not looking to push into four-digit territory when buying a phone, the Galaxy A lineup always has your back. Now, we have details on what a handful of this year's A-series devices will pack inside, and they're looking pretty promising so far.

The Galaxy A53 and the A73 are likely to be the stars of the show. In the case of the A53, Twitter user Shadow_Leak says it'll be powered by an Exynos 1200 chip and come with a 6.52-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz display. Those rumors line up well with what we've heard previously. Meanwhile, the A73 gets an upgrade to a Snapdragon 750G and a larger 6.7-inch panel, keeping the same resolution and refresh rate.

As for the camera, expect the A53 to stick with a similar lineup as last year, with a 64MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and two 5MP sensors for macro and depth. Interestingly, the Galaxy A73 could instead get a 108MP setup with auxiliary 12MP+8MP+2MP sensors, offering a solid upgrade over last year. Both devices are touted to have 5,000 mAh batteries with 25W charging and should ship with Android 12.

We also have details on the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A23, and as expected, they look considerably more modest. The Galaxy A33 has a Dimensity 720 SoC, powering a 6.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED panel, while the A23 sticks with a Dimensity 700 chip and a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD display. As with most of Samsung's phones these days, each has an array of camera sensors on the back. The A33 uses a 48MP lens paired with 8MP, 5MP, and 2MP sensors, while the A23 swaps out the central unit for a 50MP lens. Both phones sport 5,000 mAh batteries capable of charging at 15W, and they'll ship with Android 11.

These devices should launch sooner than later, as they've faced numerous leaks so far.

