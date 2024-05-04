If you're selling, trading in, or giving away your Galaxy Z Fold 5, perform a factory reset to clear your personal data. A factory reset is also a valuable tool for fixing stubborn software problems not solved by software updates. It returns your phone to the state it was in when you took it out of the box. It removes all personal data and downloaded apps and resets the phone to its default settings.

We show you how to perform a factory reset on your Z Fold 5 and back up your data, whether you're keeping the phone or switching to another great Android foldable. We also show you how to remotely reset your phone, but check if you can find your lost phone first.

How to prepare your Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a factory reset

A factory reset takes only a few minutes, but prepare it first. This section helps you avoid losing important data by backing it up to the cloud, where you can find it again.

How to back up your Galaxy Z Fold 5

Back up your Galaxy Z Fold 5 to avoid losing important information. A backup also saves settings so that you can restore your Z Fold 5 to the state it was in before the reset. You can do this with your Samsung account, Google account, or Smart Switch.

If you're switching to a new Samsung phone or will use the same one after the factory reset, use Samsung Cloud. This service is the easiest way to back up your Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's only available on Samsung devices. Samsung Cloud can back up and restore:

Call logs

Messages

Contacts

Calendar

Clock (such as your alarms).

Settings

Home screen (including widgets and customization settings).

Apps

Voice recordings

If you're switching to a non-Samsung device, back up with Google One. This service is available on any Android phone. The settings and customization features may change depending on the device manufacturer. You can also use Samsung's SmartThings service to back up your Z Fold 5 remotely. This is the best way to factory reset your phone if you can't recover it.

Follow our guide for backing up your Samsung device to the cloud or external storage device to avoid missing essential data during your backup. Also, turn on automatic backups to recover your data in any situation.

How to factory reset your Galaxy Z Fold 5

You can factory reset your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in three ways. Whether you have your phone in hand, are locked out of it, or have lost it, you can factory reset the device. We walk you through each way to reset your Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Before you start, check if you have this information on hand. It may be necessary during the factory reset or recovery stage.

Samsung account credentials

Google account credentials

Lock screen PIN, password, or pattern

Factory reset from the phone

This method is the easiest way to factory reset your Z Fold 5 if you can access the phone's Settings app and navigate your phone normally.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap General Management. Tap Reset. Close Tap Factory data reset. Scroll down and tap Reset. Close Enter your lock screen PIN, password, or pattern Tap Delete all. Close Enter your Samsung account password or verify it with an email. Tap OK to start the factory reset.

After your Z Fold 5 finishes the factory reset, it shows the device setup screen.

Factory reset using your Z Fold 5's buttons

If your Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't start or you can't unlock it, factory reset it using the phone's buttons. This method uses the recovery menu, but the factory reset results are the same as usual.

Use the Volume Up and Down buttons to navigate the recovery menu. Use the Power button to select an option.

Turn off your Z Fold 5. Hold the Power and Volume Up buttons simultaneously until the recovery menu appears. Select Wipe data/factory reset. Select Factory data reset. The phone returns to the recovery menu after the factory reset. Select Reboot system now.

Factory reset using SmartThings Find

If you can't access your Z Fold 5, factory reset it remotely. SmartThings Find is Samsung's device location tool, accessible from any browser.

You cannot find your device with SmartThings Find after a factory reset.

Go to the SmartThings Find website. Sign in with the same Samsung account you use on your Z Fold 5. Click the menu button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Select your Z Fold 5. Click Erase data. Enter your Samsung account password. Click Erase to start the factory reset.

Reset your Z Fold 5 for any situation

A factory reset can fix some software issues with your Galaxy Z Fold 5, and updates can fix others. If you're holding onto your Z Fold 5, make sure you're using all its unique features. It's a productivity and media powerhouse when used correctly.