A Samsung support representative reported that the company is offering free screen replacements in India for affected users. There's no word yet on if such an offer might become available in other regions.

Users in India have until April 30 to replace their screens, regardless of warranty status, and must make an appointment with a Samsung service center.

Samsung's latest update has become a headache for both the company and its customers. There's a display issue affecting different Galaxy models, and the problem may go beyond software. This isn't even the first time Samsung has dealt with such an issue, with similar complaints dating back more than a year. Thankfully, the company seems eager to make things right — at least, in one country.

After updating to One UI 6.1 earlier this month, some Galaxy users were greeted by a persistent green line on their screen. As reported by @tarunvats33, a Samsung customer service representative has made it known that the company is offering users who are affected by this issue with models such as the Galaxy S21 (SM-G991B), S21+ (SM-G996B), S21 Ultra (SM-G998B), and S22 Ultra (SM-S908E) one free screen replacement (via Android Authority). This replacement offer is only available in India now and applies to phones purchased within the last three years. No information is available as to what the users who don't meet the requirements can do to get their screens replaced.

Users have until April 30 to replace their screens, and the phone doesn't necessarily have to be under warranty. Those who need a screen replacement must make an appointment with a Samsung service center. Samsung will also give the affected users a free battery replacement.

Not all Samsung users are getting the solution they're looking for

We've contacted Samsung to find out what US users can expect regarding getting their screens replaced, and we'll give you the latest update as soon as we hear back. Time will tell if the information from the customer service representative is accurate, since it can sometimes fail.

Replacing a screen doesn't come cheap. For example, if you had to replace your screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, that could set you back as much as $349 for the Z Flip 4 and $499 for the Z Fold 4. Seeing a green line across your screen is frustrating, and hopefully, Samsung users will get the help they need, but until it confirms what they're going to do, it's best to take this with a grain of salt.