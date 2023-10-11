Source: Samsung Samsung Frame TV (2022) $998 $1646 Save $648 You’re saving a handsome $648 on the 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV compared to what it usually retails for throughout the year. With this purchase, you’ll also get decorative bezels bundled for free to make the TV look like a fancy photo frame hanging on the wall. $998 at Amazon

Samsung makes a lot of high-end 4K TVs that make the best of your favorite streaming device, but it's The Frame lineup stands out with its upmarket looks, complete with a boxy, no-gap design that gives your living room a luxurious facelift. These frame-style TVs don’t come cheap typically, but the company has slashed a full $648 off the 55-inch model’s usual price for this October Prime Day sale, making it quite a tempting buy at just under $1,000. Samsung is also throwing in a set of bezels, further elevating how the TV looks and blends in with the room’s decor.

Why is Samsung Frame the perfect TV purchase this Prime Day?

The Frame lineup does have its artistic value, as its name suggests, but that’s not the only good thing about this high-end TV from Samsung. The entire frame lineup uses a QLED panel, which is touted as a superior technology to conventional LED TVs as it offers better contrast and higher peak brightness. So, your movies and TV series will look better than any other LED TV in this price range.

These TVs sit flush against the wall, just like a photo frame does, and a single wire runs out of the TV with all its ports housed in an external unit, making your setup look minimal and clean. It is made to be mounted on the wall, and when you aren’t watching something on the TV, you can use it to display art pieces and photos like a literal, giant photo frame.

The 55-inch Samsung Frame model has received a substantial $648 discount, bringing its price down to $998, but discounts on other screen sizes are as lucrative. If you want a bigger 65-inch TV, you can save a sweet $598 on it for a final price of $1,598, which includes the free bezels. Even the mammoth 75-inch size is back down its best price to date — at $2,198, it is a steal for a TV this big that uses QLED tech.

A bunch of other cheaper TVs from brands like TCL and Hisense have also received big discounts for this Amazon sale. And if you want to save some cash and upgrade your existing TV with something like a Fire TV Stick 4K, you have plenty of options for that, too.