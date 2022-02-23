For nearly a decade, iPhone users could hold one thing over their Android-using friends' heads: update support. It wasn't uncommon to see the majority of smartphones, no matter how powerful, lose software support after a couple of years. Meanwhile, the updates that rolled out were often delayed by months as OEMs worked to customize Android to their liking.

Times have changed. Leading brands like Google, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have announced long-term policies for some or all of their smartphones, but Samsung continues to lead in this space. In early 2022, the company announced it would offer four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches, starting with the Galaxy S21 series from 2021.

This policy helps cement the company's devices as some of the best Android phones. And while those major upgrades don't roll out on day one like they do with Google Pixel phones, Samsung routinely beats its rival to the punch on security updates, while continuing to speed up the time it takes to get new One UI versions to customers.

With the Galaxy S23 series now available, Samsung has kept its promise, and we expect to see an Android 14-based One UI 6 roll out to its supported smartphones and tablets later this year. If you're wondering what specific devices fall under the company's policy, we have you covered.

Not quite as long as iOS upgrades, but a solid start

Samsung previously pledged to offer four years' worth of security updates for its hardware and three years of software upgrades back in 2021. However, this commitment to a full four years of major operating system updates, plus five years of security updates, has helped spur similar movements from other brands.

While the four-year support guarantee lags somewhat behind the six years of iOS updates that Apple iPad and iPhone users have come to expect for their devices, it's a welcome development that should extend the lifespan of Samsung devices beyond previous expectations.

As well as select Galaxy S and Z-series phones and Galaxy-branded tablets, the commitment also extends to One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung smartwatches.

Samsung products that are eligible for four years of Android upgrades as of March 2023

Here are all the Samsung smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches that are supported for four major Android upgrades as of March 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S series phones

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Last Update: Android 15)

All upcoming Samsung Galaxy S phones

Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Last Update: Android 15)

All upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z series devices

Samsung Galaxy tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

All upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S-series devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (last update 2025)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (last update 2025)

Samsung Galaxy A-series phones

While Samsung has committed to four years of Android updates for all upcoming Galaxy S flagships and the Galaxy Z series foldable lineup, it will only update select phones from its budget and midrange Galaxy A series lineup. We will continue to update this post as we learn about phones that benefit from Samsung's update policy.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung's list of supported products will almost certainly increase over time, and we think that's a good thing. Most phones are more than powerful enough to last for several years, and having the latest version of Android means you'll get most of the same features as the latest flagships. If you're new to Samsung, check out our top Samsung One UI tips to help you get your phone set up.