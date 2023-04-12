Tablets are meant to give us a larger display for certain tasks that may be less ideal on smartphones, so it stands to reason that extending this screen size in creative ways is the logical next step. At CES 2023, we were teased with concept tablets that bend and slide, like Samsung Display's Flex Hybrid. But like flying cars, folding tablets have perpetually been several years away from reaching consumers. A new rumor, however, suggests that a Samsung folding tablet could materialize into a real product later this year.

A tipster who goes by the handle @Tech_Reve on Twitter claims that Samsung's first foldable tablet could launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 sometime in 2023 (via SamMobile). The leaker also states that the device will be known as the "Galaxy Z Tab," although the veracity of this report is questionable considering the tipster's lack of history.

That said, this isn't the first time we've heard rumors about a foldable tablet from the South Korean tech giant. A similar rumor surfaced in August of last year, courtesy of a leaker who took to the blog platform, Naver, to share intelligence from a purported hinge supplier. It also offered the same timeline for when the supposed Z Tab would make its debut.

Given that Samsung is reticent about any foldable tablet plans, it would be wise to take these rumors with a pinch of salt. However, the thought of Samsung expanding its foldable form efforts beyond its phone-sized Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices to include Android tablets may not be too far-fetched. Again, we saw the company demonstrate its display prowess at this year's CES, where it exhibited the Slidable Flex Solo and Slidable Flex Duet in addition to the Flex Hybrid. Those prototypes featured a sliding mechanism that allowed a 13- to 14-inch display to expand to 17.3 inches.

Certainly, having a phone that can fold in half to fit in your pocket makes for improved portability. But if you like to add productivity to the mix, a tablet that can fit in your backpack and expand to the size of a small desktop monitor would be ideal.

It's interesting to see whether these concepts hold a future for foldable tablets, especially at a time when many of the best Android tablets with traditional form factors are hard-pressed to lure consumers. What's clear is that companies like Samsung are toying with the idea.