Key Takeaways The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have not received security updates since July 2024 or Google Play service updates since April.

Older Samsung foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received the most recent updates.

Possible reasons for the delay include unique form factor testing and AI software integration.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are among the best foldable phones you can get. But for some reason they haven't received a security update since their launch in July 2024, and they're behind on Google Play System updates, as well.

These updates haven't been pushed to either of the devices, despite older Samsung phones getting them (via Sam Mobile). The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 both have the latest Google Play system update and the One UI 6.1.1 update, which includes important security patches. Even the Galaxy S23 has the August version and can manually update to the September version.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, however, are still stuck on the Google Play System update that came out in April 2024. New versions are not available for download on these two phones.

Google Play system updates include key core elements to address the Android operating system. They also include updates to the Play Store and Google Play Services. The October version (24.39) is out right now and includes updates to hotspot notifications and better Wear OS integration. But not if you have the newest Samsung foldables.

The irony here is that the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 received the latest One UI update that brought the Z Fold 6 software package to them. Those older phones are now running newer software than the latest and greatest Samsung has to offer.

Some reasons why this might be happening

There could be valid reasons for this delay. The unique form factor of these foldables may require more testing and optimization, but that wouldn't explain why older foldables get the latest updates.

Another potential reason has to do with AI features. Samsung may be tweaking the software experience on these two phones for its own Galaxy AI before fully integrating the latest Google Play system update.

Either way, it's odd. Samsung is usually good at keeping its high-end devices up-to-date. The Galaxy S25 line is around the corner, so maybe the company wants to release everything all at once. Or maybe someone just forgot.