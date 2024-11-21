Key Takeaways Samsung has finally released the November 2024 security patch for foldable devices.

The update has only been released in South Korea but should reach other regions soon.

The delay suggests Samsung is prioritizing the Android 15 One UI 7 update.

Samsung's flagship devices are typically the first to receive software updates, but it seems the company has been lagging lately. The One UI 7 update, which brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices, has been delayed until next year. Now, nearly three weeks after the Galaxy S24 series got it, Samsung is finally releasing its November 2024 security patch for foldable devices.

Interestingly, the update has only been released in South Korea for now, as spotted by Sammobile. However, based on past trends, it's likely to reach other regions, including the US and Europe, fairly soon. The update is quite large — over 1GB — and is rolling out for this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung's November security bulletin confirms the patch fixes 52 bugs and vulnerabilities, 38 of which are classified as high-level. While it's not the One UI 7 beta everyone is waiting for — which is expected to arrive later this month — it's recommended to install the security update as soon as possible. To check for the update, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's November 2024 security patch includes 38 high-level fixes

Close

The delayed release of the November security patch for Samsung's foldables suggests the company is focusing heavily on its Android 15 update. One UI 7 is expected to introduce several iPhone-inspired design changes, such as a dynamic island-style lock screen bar and smoother animations. The update should also improve one-handed usability, which will be especially beneficial for foldable devices.

Leaks suggest the One UI 7 beta should arrive in the next week or so. That said, Samsung appears committed to providing monthly patches for its devices, even if the update hasn't yet reached the US. We'll update this page as the rollout expands, but based on past releases, it should land Stateside any day now.