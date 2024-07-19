Summary Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are facing struggles with lower pre-order numbers in South Korea compared to last year's models.

Despite the drop in pre-orders, Samsung is seeing positive signs with younger consumers, with nearly half in their 20s and 30s making up a significant portion.

The smaller and more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the favorite among buyers, representing nearly 60% of all pre-orders, while the book-style foldable makes up the remaining 40%.

While the Samsung Galaxy Ring may have already sold out in the US, Samsung seems to be facing struggles with its new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, particularly in its home market of South Korea. According to a new report, Samsung is experiencing a drop in pre-orders for both foldable devices compared to last year's models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were available for pre-order in multiple markets, including South Korea, but it seems Samsung has received fewer pre-orders for the new foldables compared to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. According to a report from The Korea Herald (via GSMArena), Samsung received only 910,000 pre-orders for the new foldables in South Korea. This is nearly a 10% decline from last year when Samsung received a record 1.02 million pre-orders.

There are some encouraging signs for Samsung

Despite the low sales numbers, not all is bad for Samsung. The report notes that Samsung has made strides with younger consumers. It states that buyers in their 20s and 30s, which is Samsung's "target audience," accounted for nearly 50% of the pre-orders. This is an increase from 43% last year.

Regarding the split between Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, the smaller (and more affordable) foldable remains the fan favorite, capturing nearly 60% of all pre-orders, while the book-style foldable made up the remaining 40%. This also represents a gain for Samsung, as the pricier book-style model increased to 40% from last year’s 30%.

There’s no information yet on the sales and pre-orders of the new foldables in the US, but we expect a similar trend here, especially since the new models start at $100 more than their predecessors. However, if you're considering getting the new foldables, now might be the best time. Samsung is offering some amazing pre-order deals on both models until they become widely available on July 24th.