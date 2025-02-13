Summary Samsung has released the February 2025 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

The update includes the February security patch, fixing 40 vulnerabilities across Android and One UI.

While the update brings no major changes, Samsung is likely saving them for the upcoming One UI 7.

Just days after rolling out the February update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung has now pushed the same update to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. Unfortunately, like with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this new update is still based on the One UI 6.1.1 on Android 14, not the One UI 7 (Android 15) update we've all been waiting for.

The update first went live in South Korea, but it's already appearing for Verizon users in the US. The update is around 400MB in size and comes with the build numbers F741USQS2AYA5 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and F956USQS2AYA5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. You can manually check if the update is available for your device by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As expected, the update includes the February 2025 security patch, fixing 40 vulnerabilities across Android and One UI. If you're curious about the exact vulnerabilities fixed with this update, you can check Samsung's security bulletin page for a detailed breakdown.

One UI 7 could arrive on the Samsung Galaxy foldables soon