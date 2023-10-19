Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is rumored to be released soon, featuring a fresh paint scheme with a subdued blue color panel and a matte finish frame, giving off a retro vibe.

While the Retro Edition may seem like a marketing gimmick, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 itself is a stunning phone with a top-notch design, boasting an updated hinge that is a leader among foldable phones.

With its larger external display, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be highly popular again this year, solidifying its position as one of the top choices in the world of foldable smartphones.

The world of Samsung smartphones is ever-growing, as evident by the recently-announced return of the Fan Edition line with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, unveiled earlier in October. Back in late July/early August, however, the tech world was buzzing with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, one of our all-time favorite foldables. It feels like Samsung has finally honed in on what makes a foldable phone actually work, and it all culminated in the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 (even if the price scares away tons of its potential audience). After a few months of continued sales of the phone, Samsung seems poised to once again cash in on the warm reception to the Z Flip 5 by unveiling the Retro Edition in the coming weeks.

According to MSPowerUser, Samsung will not only announce its new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition phone in the coming weeks but also release it to the public almost immediately afterward. That’s not a new strategy in the fast-moving world of tech, but then again, there’s not much new about this edition, either — it’s just a fresh coat of paint. Alas, once again according to the report, everything about this new “edition” is more of a marketing gimmick than an actual variation to the phone. It’s just another color palette.

(Source: MSPowerUser)

However, we can’t help but love the new paint scheme. MSPowerUser says that it will sport a subdued blue color panel with a matte finish frame “to give you that retro vibe.” We’re sure the leaked renders don’t do the new look justice, but they definitely make us want to pop out the old SNES and hook it up to a CRT TV (that is, if you had the North American version of the console, that is).

This move is not a weird one for Samsung to make. In fact, in September, the company made an even odder, but intriguing, move when it released the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition. If you wanted to look as fashionable as possible, grabbing the Thom Browne Edition smartphone — which also included the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 6, a special edition S Pen, leather cases, and charging accessories in matching colors — was the move. If you wanted to get a bit more tactical with your phone, you could also get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, as long as you also work in the US Department of Defense. If not, then you can still grab the XCover 6 Pro for your own Galaxy S23.

It’s not every day we get lots of flippin’ foldable smartphone news, but today is definitely that kind of day. In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition leak, two foldables just launched. The OnePlus Open is what every foldable phone should aspire to be (we liked it a lot) and the Moto Razr 2023 is better than it has any business being (and a lot cheaper than you’d think). We’re a long way removed from the days of old where it seemed like every foldable phone was a tech project for early adopters. You can’t really go wrong with the tried and true of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the newcomers released today, and that excites us even more for the future of this tech.