The Z Flip 6 comes in Crafted Black, White, and Peach colorways on Samsung's site, in addition to the widely available color options. The Z Fold 6 only gets Crafted Black and White as additional options.

A special edition Olympics variant of the Z Flip 6 in light yellow with gold logos was designed for Paris 2024 athletes, but is not available to the public.

Samsung is known for offering exclusive device colorways on its website, and it is often that these exclusive colorways are more unique than generally available colors. For reference, Samsung's January-released S24 series has three website-exclusive colors for the S24 and S24+, alongside three similarly themed yet differently named colorways for the S24 Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant revealed its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at its Summer Unpacked event earlier today, and both foldables follow Samsung's established pattern with website-exclusive colorways that are more eye-catching than their regular counterparts.

Credible leaker Evan Blass' tweet from exactly a month ago suggested that both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will have website-exclusive Black and White colorways, with the Z Flip 6 also offering a Peach variant. He was spot on.

The Z Flip 6 is available in a total of seven colorways, with four generally available, namely Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue. The website-exclusive colorways include Crafted Black with a carbon fiber look to it, a plain and simple White option, and a calm Peach colorway that is giving us Coral Pixel 7a vibes.

Similarly, the Z Fold 6 also offers the carbon fiber-patterned Crafted Black and the plain White colors as website exclusives, paired with generally available colors Pink, Navy, and Silver Shadow. The Crafted Black colorway is easily the most eye-catching of the bunch, and it looks great on both the new foldables. The White isn't all that special, and I feel Samsung could have made it generally available. What's great, though, is that the website-exclusive colorways don't cost more than the regular variants and are available to pre-order now, with general availability beginning on July 24. We've got guides for the best Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 deals that you can check out for more information.

The Z Flip 6 has another exclusive colorway, but you won't be able to get your hands on this one

Samsung has a unique Olympics variant of the Z Flip 6 that it showed off in a blog post today that has been specifically designed for athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The model, as seen in the images above, sports a light Yellow color with the Olympics' and Paralympics' logos in Gold on the rear, and it comes pre-loaded with all the apps that athletes might need during their time at the games. It also comes with a specially designed Flipsuit Case made from Venezia leather, each featuring a unique design.

I can't help but wish there was a way to get my hands on the special edition Flip. Brb, going to go train for the 2028 Olympics.