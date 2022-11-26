With the right devices to trade to Samsung, you can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $100.

If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.

In our in-depth review (where we awarded this phone with almost full marks), we positively commented that there's more to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 than meets the eye if you're considering it as an upgrade from the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's an expensive tablet-sized phone, but one that packs a serious punch where it matters.

Let's talk specs for a moment, shall we? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 4,400mAh battery, and an incredible camera setup. We compared the Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. the Galaxy Z Fold 3, should you wish to learn more about the differences.

What makes this a good Black Friday deal?

Samsung and other participating retailers have discounted the Galaxy Fold 4 by $450 for Black Friday, but the manufacturer goes one step further with its trade-in program. If you don't have a phone to trade in, the price is locked to $1,350. But should you have an older handset to recycle, this is where things get fascinating.

Samsung will offer up to $1,000 off, depending on the smartphone you plan to trade in — you'll only get this by trading in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. More than one device can be traded in too, allowing you to bring the price down further. Say you had the older Galaxy Z Fold 3 and an Apple iPhone 13 Mini, trading both in would bring the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to just $99.

Paying just $100 for a brand-new flagship foldable smartphone from Samsung is quite the deal and one we strongly urge you to take advantage of should you have some older hardware to recycle. We're all about saving you the most and trading in your old phones can also help combat electronic waste responsibly, so it's a win for everyone.

And if you do buy yourself one with this exclusive Samsung offer, might I suggest you take a gander at our best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases collection to make sure this expensive piece of kit lasts?