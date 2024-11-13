Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $300 $1000 Save $700 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ packs modest upgrades over its predecessors, including a new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. Still, it is a great tablet, and a massive discount of up to $700 makes it an even better buy. $300 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $400 $1200 Save $800 Samsung's biggest Android tablet gets even better with its latest refresh, making it lighter and slimmer. It is hands down the best Android tablet to buy right now, with Samsung's big $800 discount further sweetening the deal. $400 at Samsung

If you want to spend big bucks on a flagship Android tablet, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra should be at the top of your list. Unveiled in late September, Samsung's 2024 flagship tablets pack modest upgrades over their predecessor. But they still deliver in all the key areas that matter, featuring a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, big displays, and Galaxy AI.

You don't need to spend $1,000+ on the latest Galaxy tablets, though. Samsung is running a holiday sale on its online store ahead of Black Friday, providing a way to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ or its Ultra sibling.

Grab the Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra with big savings

There's no Android tablet better than the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra on the market right now. They both feature seriously big displays — 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch, respectively. The 120Hz OLED panel on the Tab S10+ is even better, as its "antireflective display" significantly reduces reflections.

As Samsung's latest and greatest tablet, the Tab S10 Series packs all the features you can expect: Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, up to 16GB RAM, big batteries for all-day battery life, an IP68 rating, and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The impressive sound system on the tablets makes them excellent for content consumption.

If you are looking to buy the Galaxy Tab S10+ or S10 Ultra, you have already made up your mind about why you want them. If the price has you on the fence, Samsung is making the decision easier for you. You can trade in any Android tablet and get $300 as a trade-in credit. This effectively drops the Tab S10+ or S10 Ultra's price to $700 and $900, respectively.

If you upgrade from the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or S8 Ultra, you can get up to $700 in trade-in credit against the Galaxy Tab S10+. This means you will only have to pay $300 from your pocket for the upgrade. And $400 for the Tab S10 Ultra.

Don't have an old Android tablet to trade in? Worry not, as Samsung will still give you a $50 instant credit, which you can use to buy an accessory for your tablet. You can also bundle your tablet purchase with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, scoring a whopping 50% discount on them and getting them for $125.