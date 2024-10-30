The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the top smartwatches available for Android users. However, after a few months with it, I've identified several ways Samsung could make the next generation even better. Here are the features and improvements that would take the Galaxy Watch 8 to the next level.

6 Wireless PowerShare needs to make a comeback

The Galaxy Watch 8 should revive this handy charging tool

Previously, if your Galaxy Watch was running low on battery, you could simply place it on the back of your Galaxy smartphone to charge it via wireless PowerShare.

However, with the Galaxy Watch 7's upgraded BioActive sensor — which delivers up to 30% improved health tracking during workouts — the internal design changed, leading Samsung to drop support for Qi wireless charging. We hope Samsung brings back this convenient feature in the next model, making it easier to charge on the go.

5 Improved compatibility with non-Samsung devices

If the Galaxy Ring can, why not the Galaxy Watch 8?

One of the criticisms of the Galaxy Watch is that it doesn't fully unlock its features when paired with a non-Samsung Android phone. Features like ECG, the Samsung Health Monitor app, and NFC payments are restricted to users only with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

However, as we've seen with the Galaxy Ring — which offers full functionality, including Energy Score and wellness tips, even on non-Samsung devices — there's no technical reason the Galaxy Watch can't do the same. Expanding compatibility for the Galaxy Watch 8 would not only allow more users to enjoy its full potential, but could also boost Samsung's smartwatch sales.

4 Bring back the classic rotatable bezel

The fan-favorite bezel needs to make a comeback

With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung brought back the much-loved rotating bezel that had been removed with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. However, with the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung once again dropped this feature, which means no recent Galaxy Watch model offers a rotating bezel.

This is something we want to see reintroduced with the Galaxy Watch 8. Not only does the rotating bezel make navigating the UI smoother without touching the screen (imagine combining it with gesture controls), but it's also a hallmark of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches that makes them stand out in such a competitive market.

Bringing back the rotating bezel would not only improve the Watch 8's usability but also encourage old Samsung Galaxy Watch users to upgrade — many users are hesitant to switch to the Galaxy Watch 7 precisely because it lacks this feature.

3 Blood pressure monitoring in the US

It's time to bring this essential health feature stateside

Samsung first introduced blood pressure monitoring on the Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy Watch 4, but the feature remains unavailable in the US. Keeping a regular track of blood pressure is important for reducing the risk of cardiovascular issues, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Even though the Galaxy Watch only provides relative changes — it can't tell exact blood pressure readings — it's still a valuable tool for those who want to keep this vital metric in check. With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 8, we're hopeful that Samsung secures FDA approval, making this feature accessible to users in the US.

2 Ultra-wideband for precise tracking and unlocking

Make device finding and unlocking effortless with UWB

While Samsung's Galaxy Watch can already be tracked via the SmartThings Find app and Android's Find My Device, it lacks the precision tracking offered by ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. UWB would allow users to pinpoint their watch's location even in cluttered settings, making it easier to find around the home.

Moreover, UWB could enable digital keys on the Galaxy Watch, allowing users to unlock compatible cars and smart locks directly from their wrist. Both the Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 already offer these features, and we hope to see them on the Galaxy Watch 8 next year.

1 Include more safety-focused features

In line with taking cues from the Pixel Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch 7 lacks some critical safety features that could make the Galaxy Watch 8 a more complete package.

For example, the Pixel Watch 3 includes loss of pulse detection, which can sense when there is no pulse due to a medical emergency, like cardiac arrest or stroke, and automatically contacts emergency services. Another feature, car crash detection, can call for help if it detects a crash. These safety tools, currently missing on the Galaxy Watch 7, would be valuable additions to the Galaxy Watch 8.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is solid, but there's room for improvement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches available, though it still lacks a few features that could make it a true all-in-one device. That said, it also comes packed with hidden features that many users might overlook. Be sure to check out our Galaxy Watch 7 tips and tricks to unlock its full potential and make your experience even better.