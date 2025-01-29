Summary Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra suffered from a grainy display issue at low brightness, which was a major disappointment for users who purchased the expensive phone.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has reportedly resolved this issue, with an overall improvement in screen quality.

This information comes from a reliable Samsung tipster who compared the displays of the two models and found the newer one to be significantly better.

Samsung's high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced premium features like a display covered in anti-glare Gorilla Armor, but it wasn't without its faults — in fact, it was plagued by a display issue that disappointed many users. At low brightness, the display exhibited a weird grainy texture. Cranking the brightness down meant dealing with an irregular, patchy display. Though this issue only manifested itself in very specific situations, it was still an annoyance to consumers who paid upwards of $1,300 for the phone.

According to Ice Universe, the grainy display problem has been resolved on this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra (via SamMobile). The prolific Samsung tipster also reports an overall improvement in screen quality. The tweet highlights the difference with a side-by-side image comparison of the displays at low brightness under low lighting, where the newer model looks considerably better.

The current reports only mention the Ultra, so we can't comment on whether any improvements extend to its cheaper siblings in the lineup.

Samsung still needs to do better though

Maybe it's just me, but I'm not too impressed by this update. I mean, all Samsung really did was fix an issue that marred the previous model, so it's kind of the bare minimum. Not to be overly critical, but I'd also attribute other improvements in screen quality to the standard leveling up that's expected from any new model.

If I'm forced to be nice to Samsung, I'd maybe give it a point for sporting Corning's latest baby, the Gorilla Armor 2, on the Ultra, which gives it robustness and improved anti-reflective properties.

Other than that, I'm pretty underwhelmed by the lack of any real upgrades, such as major improvements to the camera or charging speeds. In fact, the new Ultra has lost a point for severely downgrading its beloved Galaxy S pen, by stripping it of its Bluetooth functionality.

If you're not as harsh of a critic and are looking to snag a Samsung flagship, pre-orders are still open, with units shipping at the end of January, a whole week before the initially announced first-week-of-February timeline.