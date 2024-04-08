Summary Galaxy S23 owners have been experiencing fingerprint sensor issues on the lock screen since the One UI 6.1 update.

In late March, Samsung rolled out the much-anticipated One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23, Fold 5, and Flip 5, bringing almost all the Galaxy S24's Galaxy AI features to its 2023 phones. However, less than a week later, Galaxy S23 owners realized the new firmware was causing unwanted fingerprint sensor issues, as it failed to work on the lock screen on the first try. Thankfully, Samsung has acknowledged the problem and confirmed a fix will be rolled out soon.

In a post on Samsung's South Korean community forum, a community manager confirmed "that in some cases, fingerprint recognition on the lock screen does not work properly." The company will roll out an update to address the problem, though it did not provide a clear timeline for its release (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S23's April security patch is yet to go live. So, the fix may be a part of the next monthly update for the phone, which should roll out within this week or next.

One UI 6.1 is filled with bugs and issues

This is just one of the many issues that Galaxy S23 owners have been facing since updating to One UI 6.1. Users report problems with the touchscreen, overheating, and the phone charging considerably slower. These complaints have popped up not just from Galaxy S23 owners but also from Fold 5 and Flip 5 users. The latter are also complaining about excessive battery drain despite not using the phone.

Samsung says the Google Discover feed is causing touchscreen issues. It has advised affected users to clear the data of the Google app and then restart their phones as a temporary fix. A permanent solution will come from Google's side, not Samsung's.

Considering that One UI 6.1 is a big update with plenty of new features and underlying changes, it's not surprising that the firmware has some unexpected bugs. What's important is how quickly Samsung addresses them. Based on the company's past track record, these issues should be fixed sooner rather than later. Until that happens, you can try the temporary workarounds provided by the company for a less frustrating experience.