Samsung phones are known for their quality AMOLED displays. Unsurprisingly, they also cost a lot to replace if you accidentally crack them. If you have been using your Samsung phone with a broken screen after being put off by the high repair costs, the company has a new promotion (via Android Authority) you should take advantage of. For a limited time, the Korean giant will replace your phone's cracked display for just $50 in the US — up to 80% off the usual price.

As is typical with such offers, there are a lot of terms and conditions you should be aware of. Firstly, the Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold range of devices aren't eligible for this promotion. It is only available for Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note9, and newer flagship S/Note devices and mid-range Galaxy A phones. Strangely, the S20 FE and S21 FE models are also not eligible for the program.

Secondly, you cannot walk into a Samsung repair center to claim the offer. You must initiate the screen replacement process through the company's service page by logging into your Samsung account — you cannot claim the discount without a Samsung account. Then, you must use the mail-in service option to send your phone to Samsung for display replacement. Lastly, if the frame or bezel of your device is bent or has deep scratches, Samsung may refuse to fix it under the promotion.

The offer runs for two weeks, from June 13 through June 27. It will not apply to screen replacements through uBreakiFix, Best Buy, and Samsung repair vans. You are also out of luck if you have an international model that was not officially sold in the US.

Samsung charges upwards of $200 to replace the cracked display on almost all its flagship Galaxy S and Note lineup of phones. The Galaxy S22 and S21 Ultra screen replacements typically cost a whopping $289. For its mid-range A series, the pricing is mainly in the range of $129 to $159, while for budget phones, it starts from $79. You can find the official display repair pricing for all Samsung devices on its support page.

Given the steep display replacement pricing, if you have a reasonably recent flagship Galaxy S or Note device with a broken screen, you should take advantage of this offer.