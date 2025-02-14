Summary Samsung's new One UI 7 patch is rolling out to Galaxy S25 units on T-Mobile.

It's giving us our first glimpse at a seamless update experience on Samsung devices.

Older Galaxy devices will need to keep waiting for their upgrade to Android 15.

The Galaxy S25 series has only been on store shelves for a week, though you probably received yours a little early if you took advantage of Samsung's excellent pre-order deals. Despite the recent launch, Samsung isn't resting on its laurels. While every other Galaxy device will have to keep waiting for One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series started receiving its first update yesterday. Now, we have confirmation that devices on T-Mobile are receiving their own patches, and it's giving us a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's take on seamless updates.

Android Police tipster Moshe found his Galaxy S25 had downloaded its first patch overnight, rocking the same build numbers we started to see rolling out in South Korea earlier this week. Unfortunately, Samsung's changelog isn't particularly detailed. In addition to a bump up to February's security patch, these patch notes simply promise stability improvements, bug fixes, and "new and/or enhanced features." Thankfully, we know at least one of those bug fixes relates to some strange banding issues when snapping photos at night.

Restart it and forget it

Moshe's experience also gives us some first-hand insight into how seamless updates work on Samsung's latest smartphone trio. Thanks to an overnight download, Moshe notes he didn't see a progress bar similar to the Pixel's, which (rather infamously) tends to get stuck for ages on an "optimizing" process. Upon tapping the restart button, the Galaxy S25 quickly restarted, rather than taking several minutes to perform and install an update, as on previous Samsung devices. Moshe notes it was no different than a typical restart, and after about 30 seconds, the post-boot optimization step was complete.

Not that seamless updates are a surprise — we've known they'd appear on Samsung's latest phones since Unpacked — but still, it's great to see one of the last holdouts finally follow suit. Just like on devices from Google and other OEMs, the Galaxy S25 installs your new software build on an unused partition, allowing for rapid, near-instantaneous reboots like the one Moshe noticed this morning.

In my experience, there was no need for Samsung fans to fear the move to seamless updates. While Google's process has a bad rep among enthusiasts for taking ages to move past app optimization — no doubt a real complaint in my eyes, even if manual installations make managing your phone's software a little easier — OnePlus and other brands don't face the same issue. It seems like Samsung's there too, delivering a much faster upgrade process to anyone who upgrades to the Galaxy S25 series.

Despite the quick turnaround in delivering a new One UI 7 build to its latest phones, Samsung is rumored to be dragging its feet at getting around to updating legacy devices. The Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6, and the entire rest of the company's lineup remain stuck on One UI 6, and they're likely to remain that way for a while. The latest word on Samsung's much-delayed move to Android 15 suggests an April launch, two — or more — months after the S25 hit store shelves, and nearly four months after the beta program launched in earnest. Whenever those updates arrive, they won't be utilizing seamless updates; you'll need a brand-new S25-series device to experience these blink-and-you-miss-it patches.

For what it's worth, my Galaxy S25 Ultra review unit hasn't received this upgrade yet. While I'm using a T-Mobile SIM card, I'm rocking the unlocked model, suggesting this new February patch might hit carrier-specific models before eventually rolling out to everyone. Regardless, with its arrival on North American shores, it shouldn't be long before every Galaxy S25 early adopter sees their very first seamless install.

Thanks: Moshe!