With the growth of malware and spyware attacks on Android devices, security is of the essence, especially when it comes to banking and payment related apps. The advent of contactless payments using RFID and NFC has made RFID-blocking wallets and biometric authentication on apps like Samsung Pay and Google Wallet the norm. Samsung had the brainwave of combining smartphone-grade fingerprint authentication with physical bank cards using a biometric card integrated circuit (IC), unlocking exciting potential.

Nobody wants to lose money to tech-related accidents, and that’s a big reason payment innovations need to be reliable, secure, and easy to use. Samsung’s IC can be inconspicuously integrated into any bank card. When you go to make a payment, you just need to have your thumb on the fingerprint reader as you tap the card on the point of sale (POS) machine. The machine wirelessly powers the IC, which then authenticates your print and approves the payment.

On-card biometrics aren’t a novel idea. Popular card operators like Visa and Mastercard are exploring the tech as well. However, unlike other implementations, Samsung’s IC combines the secure element, authenticator, and fingerprint sensor into a single entity. Because on-device encryption protects the chip, the system is more secure, and is easier to integrate in next-gen cards. Samsung says up to three prints can be enrolled and stored on the card itself, and all the processing happens on-device and isn’t shared with the POS or card vendor.

Samsung’s IC compared to rival implementations

In an ideal world, on-card biometrics can replace PINs and cardholder signatures completely. However, this system can also act as a secondary layer of safety in addition to existing measures. Such authentication can make misuse of stolen cards almost impossible. Samsung hopes the tech will also make banking more inclusive for people with learning disabilities and other impairments, partly thanks to the uniqueness of fingerprints, and the ease of use of this new IC.

Although this is very cool tech by itself, we don’t expect Samsung to go from making the Galaxy series to mass-producing your bank cards as well — it's more likely the IC would be sold to companies like Visa, American Express, and MasterCard. This feature could be a game changer, making cards more secure, convenient, and inclusive, all at once.