Summary Samsung has introduced a new Temporary Cloud Backup feature to address the limitations of its existing backup solution on Galaxy phones.

Temporary Cloud Backup allows users to backup data from all installed apps, including third-party app data, photos, videos, and files.

The feature is linked to a Samsung Account and offers unlimited space for device backups, with a file size limit of 100GB. It will be integrated with Maintenance mode for added convenience.

Ordered one of the best Samsung phones and are eagerly awaiting its arrival? You may also have decided to trade in your existing phone to get a great deal on the device. Alternatively, your current Galaxy phone may have some issues, requiring you to submit it for repair. In both cases, you should back up your existing Samsung phone. While there are multiple ways to do this, the process is not as seamless as it could be. Samsung wants to fix this issue for good with its new Temporary Cloud Backup feature.

You could already back up your Galaxy phone or tablet using Samsung Cloud. However, the problem with this solution is that it only backs up system settings and app data from native apps. So, when switching devices or resetting your phone, you would still lose all third-party app data.

Temporary Cloud solves this problem as it supports backing up data from all installed apps on your Galaxy phone, including photos, videos, and other files. This is a big deal as no other cloud backup service for Android can back up third-party app data.

The feature is a part of Samsung Cloud and linked to your Samsung Account. And while the Korean giant provides 15GB of free space with a Samsung account, you get unlimited space for device backup. The only cap is that individual file sizes should not exceed 100GB. All data is backed up to the cloud, so you must have access to a fast Wi-Fi connection during the process.

Samsung will keep the uploaded data for 30 days after creating the backup. You can switch to a new device and restore all your data within this time. And worry not if you skip restoring a backup during the initial setup process. You can easily restore (or create) backups from Settings > General Management > Reset.

To further increase Temporary Cloud Backup's usefulness, Samsung is also integrating it with Maintenance mode. This will ensure you back up all important data on your device, including files saved in Secure Folder, before handing it over for repair.

Temporary Cloud Backup is not a new feature. Samsung started testing the option in select markets on some of its devices as a part of Maintenance Mode in January 2023. Then, in June 2023, it integrated the feature with the Reset functionality in One UI 5.1.

Temporary Cloud Backup will start rolling out to Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets as a part of One UI 6 beginning this fall in South Korea. It will first arrive on the Galaxy S and Z series of devices. It is unclear when Samsung intends to roll out this feature to its users in Europe and the US. However, the feature is available in the latest One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 users in the US.

Thanks: Moshe!