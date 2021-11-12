Earlier this year, Samsung finally started to add support for eSIMs in the US, following in the footsteps of Apple and Google. The company kicked off its lineup with a software update for the Note20 series on T-Mobile, but it's been quiet ever since. A new patch is coming to Note20 phones on Verizon, bringing eSIM capabilities to another platform.

Updates for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra started arriving on November 12th. While both devices are still running on the October 2021 security patch, this new software does expand eSIM support to one of the largest carriers in the US. Before this update, the only phones on Verizon that supported eSIMs were recent iPhones and Pixels. Samsung's Galaxy Book Go 5G — a Windows 10 laptop sold through the carrier — was the only other gadget on the list.

The most apparent benefit from this change is dual SIM support, with a single physical SIM card paired with its internal eSIM. It should make it easier for anyone to bring a Galaxy Note20 to Verizon from another carrier. If you're new to eSIM, it's worth looking through Verizon's FAQ to get an idea of the uses and benefits of moving away from physical SIM cards.

If you're using a Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra on Verizon, you should start to receive this update today. It sports build number RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUJ6, but unfortunately, doesn't come with any other changes — including November's security patch. That'll have to come at a later date.

