For many great Samsung devices, February's monthly software update not only brings new security patches, but also a major move up to One UI 5.1. And, as we've come to expect in recent times, the company is doing a spectacular job at getting their updates around quickly. But it can't be instant gratification all over the place — we've got our eye on when American carriers are pushing the February 2023 monthly update to your Galaxy device.
In the past three weeks, we've seen the rollout wash over all the Galaxy S and Z releases of the past few years as well as the Note 20 series and a few Galaxy A and Galaxy Tab S entries. Notably, the Galaxy S23 series got an out-of-the-box patch update while Samsung once again beat Google at distributing the patch with first dibs going to the Note 20.
Reporting from SamMobile over the same course indicates that US carriers are passing on the same builds for the most part, though perhaps at slightly different times. Verizon stands as the only major carrier that posts detailed software update information — including their release dates — for its devices. Your mileage may vary depending on your carrier.
We'll be updating the list of devices below if we catch other models coming up with the February patch.
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G981xSQU3HWB4
- Verizon released March 3rd
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU3HWB4
- Verizon released March 3rd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU3HWB4
- Verizon: released March 3rd
Galaxy Note 20 series
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQU3HWB3
- Verizon released February 27th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQU3HWB3
- Verizon released February 27th
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU5EWAI
- Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th
- Verizon released February 23rd
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU5EWAI
- Verizon released February 23rd
- Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU5EWAI
- Verizon released February 23rd
- Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQU4EWAI
- US Cellular released ~February 18th
- Verizon released February 24th
Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S22: S901USQU2CWAI
- Verizon released February 16th
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQU2CWAI
- Verizon released February 16th
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU2CWAI
- Verizon released February 16th
Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23: S911USQU1AWBD
- Verizon released February 23rd
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQU1AWBD
- Verizon released February 23rd
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQU1AWBD
- Verizon released February 23rd
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A11: A115USQS8CWA3
- Verizon released February 17th
- Galaxy A53: A536VSQU4CWB2
- Verizon released February 28th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQU2JWB5
- Verizon released March 1st
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQU3FWB1
- Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th
- Verizon released February 27th
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQU2FWAC
- Verizon released February 27th
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQU1CWAC
- AT&T, Bluegrass, Cricket, C Spire, Cellular South released ~February 20th
- Verizon released February 20th
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQU1CWAC
- AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, C Spire, US Cellular released ~February 20th
- Verizon released February 20th