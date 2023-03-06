Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

For many great Samsung devices, February's monthly software update not only brings new security patches, but also a major move up to One UI 5.1. And, as we've come to expect in recent times, the company is doing a spectacular job at getting their updates around quickly. But it can't be instant gratification all over the place — we've got our eye on when American carriers are pushing the February 2023 monthly update to your Galaxy device.

In the past three weeks, we've seen the rollout wash over all the Galaxy S and Z releases of the past few years as well as the Note 20 series and a few Galaxy A and Galaxy Tab S entries. Notably, the Galaxy S23 series got an out-of-the-box patch update while Samsung once again beat Google at distributing the patch with first dibs going to the Note 20.

Reporting from SamMobile over the same course indicates that US carriers are passing on the same builds for the most part, though perhaps at slightly different times. Verizon stands as the only major carrier that posts detailed software update information — including their release dates — for its devices. Your mileage may vary depending on your carrier.

We'll be updating the list of devices below if we catch other models coming up with the February patch.

Galaxy S20 series

  • Galaxy S20: G981xSQU3HWB4
  • Galaxy S20+: G986USQU3HWB4
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU3HWB4

Galaxy Note 20 series

  • Galaxy Note 20: N981USQU3HWB3
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQU3HWB3

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S22 series

  • Galaxy S22: S901USQU2CWAI
  • Galaxy S22+: S906USQU2CWAI
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU2CWAI

Galaxy S23 series

  • Galaxy S23: S911USQU1AWBD
  • Galaxy S23+: S916USQU1AWBD
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQU1AWBD

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A11: A115USQS8CWA3
  • Galaxy A53: A536VSQU4CWB2

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Tab S series

  • Galaxy Tab S6: T867VVRS8DWB1
  • Galaxy Tab S7: T878USQU2DWB3
  • Galaxy Tab S7+: T978USQU2DWB3