For many great Samsung devices, February's monthly software update not only brings new security patches, but also a major move up to One UI 5.1. And, as we've come to expect in recent times, the company is doing a spectacular job at getting their updates around quickly. But it can't be instant gratification all over the place — we've got our eye on when American carriers are pushing the February 2023 monthly update to your Galaxy device.

In the past three weeks, we've seen the rollout wash over all the Galaxy S and Z releases of the past few years as well as the Note 20 series and a few Galaxy A and Galaxy Tab S entries. Notably, the Galaxy S23 series got an out-of-the-box patch update while Samsung once again beat Google at distributing the patch with first dibs going to the Note 20.

Reporting from SamMobile over the same course indicates that US carriers are passing on the same builds for the most part, though perhaps at slightly different times. Verizon stands as the only major carrier that posts detailed software update information — including their release dates — for its devices. Your mileage may vary depending on your carrier.

We'll be updating the list of devices below if we catch other models coming up with the February patch.

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S20: G981xSQU3HWB4 Verizon released March 3rd

Galaxy S20+: G986USQU3HWB4 Verizon released March 3rd

Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU3HWB4 Verizon: released March 3rd



Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 20: N981USQU3HWB3 Verizon released February 27th

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQU3HWB3 Verizon released February 27th



Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21: G991USQU5EWAI Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th Verizon released February 23rd

Galaxy S21+: G996USQU5EWAI Verizon released February 23rd Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th

Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU5EWAI Verizon released February 23rd Xfinity Mobile released ~February 24th

Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQU4EWAI US Cellular released ~February 18th Verizon released February 24th



Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S22: S901USQU2CWAI Verizon released February 16th

Galaxy S22+: S906USQU2CWAI Verizon released February 16th

Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU2CWAI Verizon released February 16th



Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23: S911USQU1AWBD Verizon released February 23rd

Galaxy S23+: S916USQU1AWBD Verizon released February 23rd

Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQU1AWBD Verizon released February 23rd



Galaxy A series

Galaxy A11: A115USQS8CWA3 Verizon released February 17th

Galaxy A53: A536VSQU4CWB2 Verizon released February 28th



