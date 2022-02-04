Samsung is no stranger to speedy update rollouts. The company started releasing the February 2022 security patch to eligible devices internationally at the tail end of last month, and we've already seen the likes of the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy A50s receive the new software. Now the update's hitting the US, beginning with Note10 carrier models.

Verizon recently updated its support page to announce the new software update for Samsung devices, arriving first on the Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and Note 10+ 5G. The latest patch doesn't look like it includes any significant fixes or big UI changes, and instead we get the usual performance optimizations and minor improvements under the hood. While Verizon loves getting an early start, as we’ve come to expect from gradual rollouts, other carrier and non-carrier models should receive the update for themselves in the coming weeks. Even if you’re yet to get the OTA notification, you can still check for the software by navigating to the Settings app > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's February update should arrive for other flagships and mid-rangers in the US in the coming weeks. We'll keep this list updated as it does.

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note10: N970USQS7GVA1, released February 2nd

Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS7GVA1, released February 2nd

Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N976VVRS7GVA1, released February 2nd

