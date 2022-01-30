Read update
Samsung has managed to stand out as one of the fastest Android OEMs to bring monthly security updates to its devices for quite a while now. When Google was still fumbling with December and January patches for its flagship Pixel 6 series, Samsung was already working wonders, sending out security updates to eligible phones. While we’re expecting the Pixel 6 series to get the February update at the tail end of next week — and keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn't break anything as it arrives — Samsung is already forging ahead, beginning to release its own February patch.

This time around it seems that the Galaxy Note20 series is leading the way. SamMobile reports that Note20 Ultra users in the Netherlands are already seeing the latest firmware update arrive. We haven't seen Samsung reveal a changelog just yet, but we're probably looking at the regular assortment of general security improvements and bug fixes. As always, the update will be rolled out gradually to other regions and should also start hitting other eligible devices soon. You can check if it’s available for your phone by navigating to the Settings app > Software update > Download and install.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra may be Samsung’s best phone with a built-in stylus to date — though that looks set to change in just a few days. Even if it steps away from the spotlight a little now, regular security and OS updates are keeping its useful life going.

February's update should also arrive for other Samsung flagships and mid-rangers in the coming weeks. We'll keep this list updated as it does.

UPDATE: 2022/01/31 13:00 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS

New devices

The February 2022 security patch is now available for the Galaxy A50s and S20 series.

