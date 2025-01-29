Summary A petition asks Samsung to bring back Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung justified the removal of Bluetooth Low Energy from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen, citing low user adoption.

This has led to removal of features like remote camera shutter and Air Actions.

Samsung has made no notable improvements to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen. There are no hardware upgrades or software features to enhance the S Pen experience further. Instead, the company removed Bluetooth Low Energy functionality from the stylus, stripping it off features like Air Actions and remote camera shutter. Some die-hard S Pen owners are not happy about this and have started a petition asking Samsung to reintroduce a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.

Started by Jeff Springer, the Change.org petition appeals to Samsung to "listen to their user base and incorporate beneficial feedback into their product development process. As a show of commitment to edge-cutting innovation and customer satisfaction, we collectively ask Samsung to bring back the Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch in 2026." In the petition, Springer says many Samsung fans like him heavily rely on the S Pen's Bluetooth functionality in daily life (via SamMobile).

Apart from using the stylus as a camera shutter, they use it for remote-controlling presentations and music applications.

The petition argues that a "significant number" of Galaxy users worldwide use the S Pen's Bluetooth features. But on its part, Samsung justified removing Bluetooth Low Energy from the S25 Ultra’s S Pen by citing low user adoption. It revealed less than 1% of Galaxy users took advantage of the S Pen's Bluetooth capabilities.

Samsung is in a tough spot with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen