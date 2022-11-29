If you look at the best Android phones coming from China, you might know that companies like to get jazzy about the branding for their ultra-fast charging tech. OnePlus and OPPO have VOOC charging — formerly known as Warp Charge on OnePlus smartphones — while Realme has Dart Charging and variants such as UltraDart. Samsung hasn't done anything like that. A new report indicates that the company might be about to, though, perhaps signaling it could get serious about fast charging, an aspect where its products have notably been lacking.

Samsung has filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the name "Samsung Superfast Portable Power." It is classified for "battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices” (via SamMobile). This could signify Samsung is getting the rights to launch products under that name — the name itself hints at things like power banks and portable chargers, but it could be part of a larger branding effort as well. Samsung hasn't really done anything faster than 45W with its chargers, but the "Superfast" name indicates the company might finally move beyond that.

You should take all of this with a grain of salt. A lot of the time, companies file trademarks and never actually use them. In fact, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to stick with 25W charging. We don't have details on the charging speeds for the S23+ and S23 Ultra, but we wouldn't be surprised if we get 45W again. If Samsung is actually planning to use this name, it'll likely be a long time before we see a product with it on store shelves.