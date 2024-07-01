Summary Samsung Health may soon allow users to share health data with family members.

The feature might debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Family members would need their own Galaxy wearable, with privacy controls and guardian consent.

Samsung Galaxy Watches are among the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market. However, Wear OS still lacks some features compared to the Apple Watch, such as sharing health data with family members. Thankfully, a new leak suggests that a similar feature is coming to the Samsung Health ecosystem, which would allow users to share their family's health data with other members.

According to a report from Android Authority, Samsung may soon add the ability to share a user's health data from Samsung Health with others. The feature isn't live yet, but the report is based on code found in the latest Samsung Health app. If launched, this feature will allow you to monitor your family member's health data on your device.

The new feature might debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series

Source: Android Authority

Of course, your family member will need their own Samsung Galaxy Watch (or other Galaxy wearable, wink wink, Samsung Galaxy Ring) and must wear it long enough to populate the data. Samsung is also keeping privacy in mind with an approval process where the parent Samsung account must request access to a child’s health data.

Family members will also be able to revoke access anytime and control what and how much data they share, according to the screenshots. The report also adds that accessing a child’s health info will require guardian consent, and that sharing will automatically stop after a long period of inactivity. It's worth noting that Apple already offers this feature on the Apple Watch, but it is finally coming to the Galaxy Watch.

There's no indication of when the feature will launch, but we predict it will be announced at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked on July 10, where the brand is expected to unveil Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. It is also unclear if the feature will be exclusive to the latest Galaxy Watch models, but it will likely be available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and newer, as no new hardware is required.