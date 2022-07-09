The stock camera app on Samsung's Galaxy phones is packed with features including a Pro mode. For users who want even more control, though, the company has its Expert RAW app that packs a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools to deliver a DSLR-like experience. The app initially debuted with last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra before it appeared on all Galaxy S22 series devices as well as the Z Fold3 this year. The app was meant to arrive for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Z Fold2 by the end of June, but that did not happen. The Korean giant has now detailed the reason behind the delay while also announcing two new features for Expert RAW.

In a post on its Korean community forums (via XDA), a self-described director for the camera division said their team ran into issues during the final validation testing for Expert RAW support on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Z Fold2. As developers work on these validation issues, the team have decided to delay adding Expert RAW support on those older devices with hopes to include it in a major camera system update in September.

Whenever Expert RAW does arrive for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the app won't be able to support the telephoto camera — just the primary 108MP and the 12MP ultra-wide shooters. This is because the 10x periscope lens cannot output photos in Bayer RAW, which is what the app requires.

On the bright side, Samsung has updated Expert RAW with two new useful features. One is the ability to save your custom camera settings as a preset so you can quickly switch to it the next time you're in the right conditions for those settings. The other is an additional photo-saving option which will let users record to one file format instead of the dual RAW and JPEG write mandated now.

The update is not yet live on the Galaxy Store but should roll out in the coming few days.