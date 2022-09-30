Samsung's Expert RAW app provides greater control over the cameras of your Galaxy phone, allowing you to take even better photos. The app debuted in beta on the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021 and launched publicly with the Galaxy S22 lineup this year. Samsung promised to expand Expert RAW's availability to its previous-gen flagship Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra. Its initial timeline stated the app would be compatible with its 2020 flagship Galaxy phones by the first half of 2022. But due to validation issues, the support was delayed. Three months after the promised timeline, Expert RAW has been finally updated with support for Samsung's two-generation old premium devices.

Post the latest update, Expert RAW now works with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Other phones from the same series—Galaxy S20+, S20, Note 20, and the original Flip—are not compatible as they do not meet the minimum system requirements. And even on the supported phones, the app will only work with the primary and 12MP ultra-wide shooters.

In its official announcement (via @UniverseIce), a Samsung community moderator notes that image processing times could be longer on these phones due to the slower AP. As a side effect of the older camera sensors, the image quality might not also be as good as on the newer-generation Galaxy phones. With the latest round of addition, Samsung has made Expert RAW available to all the phones it promised in February 2022.

You can grab the latest Expert RAW update from the Galaxy Store. Make sure that your Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20, or Z Fold 2 is running the September 2022 firmware, as it contains the underlying changes required for the app compatibility. And if you are unsure how to use the camera app, follow our guide on how to get the most out of your photos with Expert RAW.