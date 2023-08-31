Summary Samsung has released the second One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series with several fixes.

The latest firmware has addressed several bugs and includes the September 2023 patch.

One UI 6 beta program's availability for the Galaxy S23 has also expanded to India and the UK.

After a false start, Samsung's One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S23 series launched in the second week of August 2023. Based on Android 14, the latest skin for the best Galaxy phones brings some notable UI changes and plenty of other improvements. But being a beta, the first One UI 6 release was quite buggy. Plus, it was only available in a handful of markets. Samsung is now rolling out the second One UI 6 beta with several fixes and has expanded the program's availability to more markets.

One UI 6 beta 2 is based on the ZWHO firmware and includes the September 2023 patch. While the first release was based on Android 14 Beta 4, the second firmware is based on an even newer build than Android 14 Beta 5. As for improvements, Samsung's official release note mentions that a plethora of bugs have been squashed.

The change log accompanying the US build mentions several new features, including a revamped look for Samsung Health's dashboard, improved video editing tools, the ability to copy files with two hands, and more. However, the redesigned Samsung Health does not appear to be a part of the firmware, and the company might push it as a separate update from the Galaxy Store.

Most user complaints with the first One UI 6 beta revolved around the poor animations and stutters. Early feedback suggests Samsung fixed the jitters in the second firmware and added several new animations, though there's still room for improvement.

One UI 6's beta program was initially only available in Germany, South Korea, and the US. With the second beta, Samsung has rolled out the firmware for S23 units in India and the UK as well. You can join the program through the Samsung Members app. Slots are limited, so make sure to hurry up.

