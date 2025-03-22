Samsung EVO Select microSD $70 $80 Save $10 Samsung's EVO Select series includes offerings ranked among the best microSD cards, and adding a 1TB card is a quick and relatively inexpensive way to solve one of Chromebook's most annoying issues: limited storage. The EVO Select delivers fast U3, class 10-rated transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, and is protected against everything from water to X-rays and magnets. $70 at Amazon

While most devices come with a decent amount of storage, you can never have enough, which is why it's always a good idea to stock up when you can. And while there are plenty of different options, portable SSDs and microSD cards are some of the most popular options.

While we love portable SSDs because they offer excellent performance, the microSD card is a better choice if your device can accept one, since you don't have to carry anything extra with you. With that said, this Samsung Evo Select 1TB microSD card is now down to its lowest price ever at just $70. So, grab one or a couple while you can.

What's great about Samsung's Evo Select 1TB microSD card?

You really can't go wrong with this microSD card, offering everything you'd want in order to give your device a healthy boost of storage. You get 1TB of storage space, and when it comes to performance, this card can deliver speeds of up to 160 MB/s.

As far as compatibility, most modern devices will be able to accept this card, which makes it perfect for a variety of applications, like smartphones, tablets, PCs, action cameras, and more. Of course, you'll want to check your specific device in order to ensure that it's compatible.

Since this is a microSD card, you're going to be getting plenty of durability perks, with this card being able to handle drops, bumps, and extreme temperatures. Samsung is so confident that it even includes a 10-year warranty with the card just in case you have any issues and need support.

The best part now, though, is that you can save a little money by buying one from Amazon. While the $10 discount isn't huge, it does bring the card down to its lowest price yet, at just $70. So grab one the deal is still live because this price won't be around for long.