Samsung smartwatches are among the best wearables you can buy. The Korean giant has invested in fitness tracking since 2013 with its first wearable, the Galaxy Gear. Today, Samsung leads the pack with its wearables, but this time with the help of AI. Samsung's smartwatch AI-assisted lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, bringing in impressive fitness features and detailed health metrics. One of these features is the Energy Score system, which provides more than a single metric. We break down Samsung's Energy Score and its relation to health and fitness tracking.

What is Energy Score?

Not to be confused with Home Energy Score and Energy Star Score, Samsung's Energy Score on a Galaxy Watch is a numerical measurement (a number out of 100) based on these factors: your daily activity, weekly sleep, average sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability. It measures your body's energy levels on a given day. The Galaxy AI computes the Energy Score on a compatible wearable and breaks it down within the Samsung Health app. It also requires wearing the Galaxy Watch for 24 hours to get the reading.

Source: Samsung

The Energy Score also considers age and gender. Those factors influence physical body weight, changing the Energy Score. To get the most accurate reading, Samsung recommends wearing your watch for seven days and tracking the Energy Score each day.

What does the Energy Score tell us?

The Samsung Health app and a compatible Galaxy watch and ring have a dedicated section for recording the Energy Score. This number reflects a health metric based on daily sleep and activity habits. To ensure accuracy for the wearer, Samsung Research collaborated with Professor Patrick O'Connor (Mary Frances Early College of Education's Department of Kinesiology, University of Georgia, USA) to explore the possibilities and factors that can change the Energy Score and how it correlates to your "overall capacity."

In general, the higher the score, the better. Having an 85+ score means you are in excellent condition.

Overall capacity includes both physical and cognitive factors. It can be broken down by how mental stressors affect energy levels, such as how disrupted sleep patterns and increased fatigue add to stress. According to Professor Patrick O'Connor's findings, energy reflects the amount of activity one can sustain relative to one's total capacity. Exceeding one's load would reduce energy in the short term. This is where the importance of regular exercise comes in. Regular exercise is the best way to increase the overall capacity, which affects the Energy Score, thus improving how much stress your body can handle.

Source: Samsung

Samsung leverages AI to provide personalized health recommendations for wearable users based on its scientific studies and clinical research findings. The feature offers metric-driven guidance by analyzing seven key factors contributing to the Energy Score, including the previous day's sleep and activity levels. Samsung hopes this approach empowers users to enhance lifestyle habits based on their scores.

Which Samsung Galaxy Watch models use Energy Score?

Samsung launched Energy Score with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with Wear OS 5. In addition to the watches, the Galaxy Ring also has the Energy Score feature. Older models, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, will also receive this feature. The complete list for previous models includes:

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro

Galaxy Watch FE

When does the Energy Score feature release?

Samsung released the Energy Score feature with its latest health gadgets: the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Older compatible models must wait until Wear OS 5 becomes readily available.

Before using the Energy Score within the Samsung Health app, you must own a Galaxy AI-compatible phone and have a working Samsung account connected to the wearable app. If you do not own a compatible phone, you can try installing and pairing Samsung Health with your phone. A user claimed that the Energy Score feature works on the Pixel 8.

Galaxy AI compatibility and requirements

As per Samsung's recommendations, using the Energy Score requires a Samsung phone (Android 11.0 or higher) that can use Galaxy AI. These are all the phones confirmed to work with Galaxy AI.

Samsung S series:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Z series:

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Get more insight into your daily health with your premium Galaxy Watch

If you have a Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it comes with the latest Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch update. Wear OS 5 has some neat features and focuses on improving battery life. However, if this is your first premium wearable, you're in for a ride with what the software can do and all the health data it can track. Samsung relies on Galaxy AI to enhance its features and metric tracking. The built-in AI gives more than a simple metric for wearable users. It provides personal recommendations to assist in making healthy lifestyle choices.