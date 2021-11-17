Black Friday is (nearly) upon us, and the deals are already going strong. Samsung's known to slash prices on its hardware pretty steeply from time to time, and this holiday shopping season doesn't look any different: Right now, you can save up to $250 on a number of the manufacturer's most popular products, including Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z foldables, along with tablets, wearables, and earbuds. A bunch of them come with freebies you'll actually want, too.

Phones

Galaxy Z Fold3

The very premium Galaxy Z Fold3, normally a wallet-blistering $1,800, is $250 off at $1,550 — and it comes with free Galaxy Buds2 and a free wireless charging pad. Plus, if you've got a Galaxy Z Fold2 around, you can trade it in for $900 in credit toward the Fold3.

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 isn't as pricey as the Fold3, but at an MSRP of $1,000, it's still far from cheap. Samsung's offering $100 off, along with the same free Galaxy Buds2 and wireless charging pad it's throwing in with the Fold.

Galaxy S21 series

The S22 series isn't far off, but the Samsung's Galaxy S21 line is still a great set of phones. Right now, Samsung is shaving $100 off the base S21's price, plus a $25 Samsung gift card; $150 off the Galaxy S21+ and a $100 gift card; and $200 off the S21 Ultra, along with a $150 gift card.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra was released in August of last year, but it's aged pretty well. What's more, Samsung's offering some nice incentives on it right now: you can get the phone at $100 off MSRP — $1,100 — and get a free Galaxy Chromebook 4 to boot. That Chromebook is normally a couple hundred bucks on its own, so if you're looking for a slick phone and a light-duty laptop, this is a pretty sweet deal.

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S7 series

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and its little sibling are widely considered to be the best Android tablet experience available today, and I'd have to agree. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are $150 to $230 off depending on your preferred trim level, starting at $500.

Wearables

Galaxy Watch4 series

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are two of our favorite Wear OS devices in a long time, and Samsung's discounting them both by $50 right now: the normal model starts at $200, while the Classic starts at $300.

Earbuds

Galaxy Buds2

The Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung's newest mid-range true wireless earbuds, and we like them quite a bit. Of course, they work best with a Samsung phone, but pairing them with more or less any device will still be a good experience. They're $30 off MSRP right now at $120.

Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro are, if the name didn't give it away, Samsung's premium earbud offering. They've got the best sound and ANC you can currently get from Samsung-branded earbuds. Normally $200, you can snatch a pair for $50 off right now — that's $150.

On the prowl for more early Black Friday bargains? Be sure to check out our other coverage for more.

