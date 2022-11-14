Trade in an eligible phone to get one of the best Android phones at an amazing price

Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is providing some excellent deals on the Galaxy S22 series, which ranks highly in our list of the best Android phones in 2022. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra has caught your attention, you can get it for as low as $375, down from its retail price of $1,200. And if you want the baby S22, it is available for $325 after an eligible trade-in.

Samsung is currently offering up to $500 enhanced trade-in towards the Galaxy S22 and S22+, which goes up to $600 for buying the S22 Ultra. And if you signed up for the company's Early Access program, you will get an extra $225 trade-in credit towards your Ultra purchase. For the S22 and S22+, Samsung is giving Early Access customers an additional $75 and $150 in credit. Even better, the Korean giant will give you up to $360 in credit if you trade in a device with a broken display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Source: Samsung The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's flagship phone for 2022. With a 108MP primary camera, a 10x periscope zoom sensor, and a 40MP selfie camera, the Ultra is sure to impress you in the imaging department. And for Note lovers, it has a built-in S Pen slot, making it an ideal Note replacement. View at Samsung

Below are the trade-in values Samsung is giving on some popular smartphones when you buy the S22 Ultra. These prices are mentioned without the additional credit you will get if you signed up for the Early Access program beforehand.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $600

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $375

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $300

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $525

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $400

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $730

iPhone 13 Pro: $615

iPhone 13: $455

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $525

Google Pixel 5: $145

Google Pixel 4 XL: $110

The above trade-in values make it clear that Samsung is primarily targeting existing Galaxy and iPhone users with the deal. The trade-in credit for Google and OnePlus devices is abysmally low, with the OnePlus 9 Pro only getting you $290. So, if you have a non-Galaxy or Apple device, consider selling it on a marketplace instead of sending it to Samsung.

If you are confused about which S22 model you should buy, check out our Galaxy S22 vs. S22+ vs. S22 Ultra comparison. And if you want to jump on the foldable bandwagon, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $100 this Black Friday.