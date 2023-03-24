Source: Samsung Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo $45 $90 Save $45 This Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo features support for Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 is a great wireless charging pad that supports 15W fast charging. It can also charge a second device simultaneously, such as a Galaxy Watch or wireless earbuds. We really like it at this price. $45 at Amazon

Wireless charging brings a little bit of magic and convenience to our mobile devices, and you've got your pick from a bunch great wireless chargers on the market, with options for every need and budget. One of our favorites, particularly for Galaxy owners, is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo.This pad can output up to 15W of juice, is capable of charging two devices at once, and right now it's on sale for half price, just $45.

Why you should buy the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo

We named the Duo the premium pick in our roundup of the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers, highlighting two major selling points: power and versatility. The power part shouldn't need much of an explanation, as Samsung puts it right in the name: 15W. While many pads top out at 10W, this one is capable of faster 15W wireless charging speeds. Your phone obviously has to support this feature for it to work, and you'll need to power the Duo with a 25W USB adapter.

As for the versatility part, that's also in the name: the Samsung Duo is capable of charging two devices at once. The secondary charging pad is reserved for Samsung accessories, so you can't use the Duo to charge two smartphones at once, but there is still plenty of utility here. If you own a smartphone, there's at least a decent chance you also have a smartwatch or earbuds, making this a convenient way to take care of all your charging needs with a single device.

Taking all of this into account, along with the solid build quality and built-in fan to prevent overheating, you have to admit $45 is a darn good deal. Grab the Samsung Duo at thsi price while you can.