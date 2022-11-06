Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.

It's worth pointing out that DropShip isn't as fast as some of the existing alternatives like Samsung's own Quick Share or Google's Nearby Share for Android and ChromeOS. This is because it doesn't use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to make local connections — rather, think of it as a sleeker, one-stop web transfer shop (if you've used a service such as WeTransfer, this will sound familiar to you). SamMobile reports that the service is limited to South Korea right now, though we expect it to be more widely available over the next few weeks.

Samsung Community forum users got the first word on DropShip's availability and how it works. File transfers are easy to initiate, requiring the user to select the files they want to send, at which point the app will create a shareable link and a QR code for users to access in order to initiate a download. Furthermore, users have the option to set a timer for the expiration of the file share for security purposes. In addition to sending files from your Samsung device, DropShip also lets you access files from various cloud storage services including Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Google Photos, and so on.

Although it was initially believed that DropShip would only work with Samsung devices on One UI 5.0 (Android 13), the author of the forum post claims that some users have gotten the feature to work with One UI 4.1 devices as well. However, compatibility could be limited to higher-end Galaxy smartphones and tablets, potentially leaving out Samsung's extensive list of budget and mid-range offerings.

DropShip has a daily file transfer limit of 5GB per user who are required login through their Samsung account. The receiver doesn't need a Samsung account, thus allowing users to send files to practically anybody out there, with some of the caveats that we've mentioned above. Still, it's not too shabby for a free file transfer service (unless you count the cost of buying a Samsung phone).