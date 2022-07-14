Samsung has been on a roll with its One UI Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch4. It went live in early June, and since then, the Korean giant has rolled out multiple beta builds to address the reported bugs and introduce further new enhancements. Earlier this week, Samsung also officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch4 and detailed some of its new features. Hot on the heels of the announcement, the company has seeded the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy Watch4 series.

The ZVG3 build of One UI Watch 4.5 does not include any major new features or enhancements. With the Wear OS 3.5-based skin inching closer to its release, the latest beta focuses on bug fixes and stability improvements.

One UI Watch 4.5 will introduce several new watch faces and new customization options that have already been extensively detailed in official-looking screenshots. Other improvements include improved performance, swipe-to-type for the keyboard, new accessibility options to adjust the display hue and contrast, dual-SIM support, and more.

Below is the official changelog of the update as shared by Samsung on its Community forums:

- Fixed force closed issue of permission pop-up when the users add current location in Weather Tile - Fixed mismatch problem of connection status between Galaxy Wearable App and BT setting - Fixed ANR problem when checking Samsung Health screen during exercise - Fixed time-shaking problem of Stopwatch - Stabilized Watchface function - Stabilized sleeping mode function - Fixed the issue of Sysui crash - Improved the stabilization of Message App - Improved Watch Battery App - Other improvements are applied

If your Galaxy Watch4 is already on the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program, you can grab the latest firmware using the Galaxy Wearable app. You will need to navigate to Galaxy Watch4 > Watch4 settings > Watch software update within the app and then tap the Download and Install button. The program is no longer accepting new members, so you cannot jump on the beta bandwagon now if you have not already done so.

Make sure to update the companion Watch4 Manager app to the latest beta release as well. To do that, you need to head over to the beta registration notice in the Samsung Members app.

One UI Watch 4.5 is scheduled to release sometime in Q3 2022. With the Galaxy Watch5 launch fast approaching, a public release should happen around the same time.

Thanks: Moshe