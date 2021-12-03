If you’re one of the millions of Samsung Galaxy Note20 users out there, you’ve had access to the One UI 4 beta for a few weeks now. As with any prototype software, the new Android 12-based software has faced its fair share of bugs. As we get closer to the upcoming stable release in January, we’re beginning to see many of those issues addressed.

The latest beta update for the Note20 (version ZUL1) is available for any adventurous owners who want to take the plunge into One UI 4 a little early. This patch fixes a couple of troublesome bugs, including the battery being drained much faster than usual and the fingerprint sensor not authenticating correctly. Also mentioned in the update are fixes for issues with screen brightness, unprompted resets, and Galaxy Watch crashes (via SamMobile). You can check out the complete list of changes below.

If you haven’t gotten in on the beta program by now, you might be running out of time. Recruitment for the One UI 4 beta on the Note20 has been closed in South Korea, and the US could be soon to follow. On the bright side, that also means the stable release might be just around the corner, given that it was pushed to the S21 a mere month after its last beta update.

