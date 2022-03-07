When launching the Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung decided to follow in Apple's footsteps and ditched the wall charger. Since then, its higher-end devices have shipped without an in-box charger. Remarkably, the manufacturer continued to sell lower-end devices with chargers for a while but is now stripping their boxes off of the accessory too.

The move shouldn't come as a surprise, as the recently released Galaxy A13 comes with no charger in the box. According to PhoneArena and @heyitsyogesh, most of the brand's phones will now come without a wall adapter in the box. Indeed, Samsung is expected to continue removing chargers from most of its lineup, as future A and M series are rumored to ditch the wall charger too.

In case you're wondering, Samsung shouldn't have any intention of dropping its phones' prices, so you better have a wall adapter handy, or you'll have to spend some extra bucks buying one. With this move, Samsung might lose a selling argument compared to the competition, with many manufacturer catering to the low-end market still including chargers to this day.

